Gerald F. Hess

Gerald F. "Jerry" Hess, 86, of Mountville, passed away peacefully at Paramount Senior Living, Maytown on Saturday, August 15, 2020, with his family by his side. He was the loving husband of Martha M. (Leaman) Hess and together they celebrated 61 years of marriage this past November. He was born in Manor Township in 1934, son of the late Willis C. and Ruth (Fisher) Hess. Jerry was a graduate of Penn Manor High School, a member of Central Manor Church of God and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked for 40 years as a feed truck driver for Miller and Bushong/Pennfield Corporation. Jerry served as a 4H Leader for many years; was active in sports; enjoyed hunting; snowmobiling; and spending time with his family and friends. He was the oldest of six children and he remained very close with his siblings throughout his life. The grandchildren and great-grandchildren enjoyed the many fun times and holidays spent at "Memal" and "Pap's" house.
Surviving in addition to his wife, two sons: Robert S. husband of Deborah (Carmean) Hess, Marietta; and Timothy A. husband of Lori (Barkle) Hess, Mount Joy. Four grandchildren: John Hess (husband of Nicole); Nicole Martin; Christopher Hess (husband of Tiffany); and Andrea Hess. Twelve great-granchildren. One sister: Leora M. Hess. Two brothers: John D. Hess, Sr.; and Kenneth F. Hess. He was preceded in death by one grandson: Robert S. Hess, Jr. and two brothers: Willis C. and Donald E. Hess.
The Family would like to thank the staff at Paramount Senior Living as well as Asana Hospice for the excellent care given to Gerald during the last months of his life.
The Funeral Service will be held at Central Manor Church of God, 387 Penn St., Washington Boro, PA 17582 on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 2:30 P.M. with Pastor Scott Davis, officiating. Interment in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 1:30 P.M. to 2:30 P.M. Please observe COVID-19 Protocols with masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make contributions in Gerald's memory to: Central Manor Church of God or Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Please mark your donation "In Memory of Gerald F. Hess." Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com