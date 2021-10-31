Gerald Ervin Rhoads, 68, of Quarryville, entered into rest after a lengthy illness on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at his home. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Abram J. and Mildred (Mendenhall) Rhoads. He was married to Pamela (Wygle) Rhoads for over 20 years.
Jerry was a racing enthusiast and loved anything having to do with cars. He was a self-employed auto body technician. He was a member of Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by two sons: Joseph Rhoads (Devon) of Quarryville; and Jason Rhoads of Quarryville. Also surviving is a step daughter, Jessica Moyer and 9 grandchildren: Rachel, Elizabeth, Kaiden, Kinsey, Alexis, Olivia, Owen, Mitchell, and Cody; and siblings: Eleanor Holzhauer, F. Abram Rhoads (Pat), and Nancy Minchoff (Skip). He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Lefever who passed away the day before.
