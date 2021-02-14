Gerald E. Wagner

Gerald E. "Jerry" Wagner, 90, of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at The Glen at Willow Valley. He was born in Lancaster to the late Lawrence and Ida (Ault) Wagner. Jerry enjoyed 56 wonderful years with his wife Leona A. (Darnell) Wagner before her death in 2006.
A 1948 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Jerry was very active in sports. He was inducted into the Amateur Softball Association of PA Hall of Fame in 2008. Jerry enjoyed golfing with his friends at many area courses, he coached Red Rose Midget Football in the 1960's, and he was an avid Philly sports fan.
Jerry worked as a printer for the former Business Press in Lancaster for 35 years. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, the Lancaster County Old Timers Athletic Association, and the Lancaster Commercial Travelers Association.
Surviving Jerry are his two daughters, Deborah A. Weber, and Diane, wife of Glen H. Davis, both of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Heather, wife of Dennis Spillane of Ocala, FL, Ashley Wagner of Willow Street, Aubri Wagner of Lancaster, and Hannah Davis of Lancaster; as well as his four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Jerry was preceded in death by his son, David C. Wagner in 2002, and his ten siblings.
Private graveside services will take place in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association: Greater PA Chapter at www.alz.org
