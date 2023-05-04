Gerald E. Storm, Sr., 82, of Blain, PA, passed away May 2, 2023 in Neffsville Nursing & Rehabilitation Home. He was formerly of Lancaster County. He was born March 31, 1941, in Columbia, Lancaster County, a son of the late Josephine Storm.
A lifelong hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed spending time in Perry County and moved there permanently in 1993.
Gerald was a coremaker and retired from Penn Cast in Marietta.
Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Gerald, Jr. and Tammy Storm, of Mount Joy, a grandson, Ryan Storm and 2 great-grandsons, Carter and Logan. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Joseph.
