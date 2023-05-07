Gerald E. Siems of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023. He was born on October 22, 1944, in Davenport, IA, to William A. and Dorothy K. (Stock) Siems of Durant, IA. He was united in marriage to Linda J. Gibney on August 23, 1969.
Jerry graduated from Durant High School in 1962 and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. After serving 4 years, Jerry attended Parks College of St. Louis University, graduating in 1971 with a B.S. degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He later earned his MBA from St. Ambrose College in 1983. His career started with JI Case in Waterford, WI and he retired 39 years later from CNH in New Holland, PA.
He was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren and treasured time with family. Jerry could fix just about anything. He was a jokester who always had a smile on his face and a gleam in his eye. He loved anything to do with flying, Barbershop singing, playing cards, solving jigsaw and word puzzles, and attending Hershey Bear hockey games. He enjoyed attending the EAA annual airshows in Oshkosh, WI. His memberships included EAA (Experimental Aircraft Assn.), National Society of Professional Engineers and the Society of Automotive Engineers.
Jerry is survived by his loving family - wife, Linda J. Siems; daughter Sarah (Glenn) Maston and their children, Samuel and Abigail of Hudson, MA; and son Mark (Melissa) Siems and their children, Christopher and Alexis Presloid, of Ephrata, PA; sisters, Joan Frohardt of Newton, IA, and Julie (Cliff) Gold of San Diego, CA.
A memorial service will be held at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA on Saturday, June 3, 2023, with visitation at 10 AM and the service to follow at 11 AM. Inurnment will be at the convenience of the family in Davenport, IA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com