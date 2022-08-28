Gerald E. Kemmerer, 90, of Elizabethtown, PA passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, PA where he was a resident for the last 14 years.
Jerry was born on November 17, 1931 in Tatamy, Pennsylvania to the late Earl Kemmerer and Eva Fegley Lowe. He was married to Patricia A. (Remaly) Kemmerer, his high school sweetheart, Easton Area High School Class of 1949, for 69 years. He graduated from the American Institute of Banking, Stonier Graduate School of Banking and the Commercial Lending School, Oklahoma University.
Jerry was a well-known banker in Easton, PA and one of the longest running bankers in the state. He was employed by Easton National Bank for 45 years as a Senior Officer, Chief Lending Officer and Secretary of the Board. After retiring from Merchants/ENBT he served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Lending officer for Twin Rivers Community Bank. The final years of his banking career included being Chief Lender of the Nazareth National Bank in Nazareth, PA, Business Development Officer at both Merchants Bank of Bangor, PA and Commerce Bank of Marlton, New Jersey. In 2007 he retired after 57 years of service.
Jerry passionately served as a volunteer in various capacities for the Easton Suburban Water Authority, Easton Area Industrial Land Developers, Business / Industry Professionals of Palmer Township, Palmer Kiwanis, TRACC, Easton Area Joint School Authority, Children's Home of Easton, Two Rivers Health Foundation, Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society, ACBS, Risk Management Association, American Red Cross Chairman and recipient of the Clara Barton Award, Workforce Investment Board Director, Mary Meuser Memorial Library Board of Directors Charter Member, Easton Hospital Board of Trustees, Northampton County Hospital Authority Treasurer, Junior Achievement, and United Way of Easton Area Treasurer. He was a member of Olivet United Presbyterian Church for over 70 years serving as a trustee, deacon and an ordained elder.
Jerry is survived by his two children, Jeffrey and his wife Susan (Haddad) of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina and Laurie Kemmerer Peiffer of West Chester, PA. Four grandsons, Bryan and Justin Kemmerer and Ryan (wife Meredith) and Kyle (wife Courtney) Peiffer. One great grandson, Landon Peiffer.
Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. in the Sell Chapel, Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, PA on Friday, September 2, 2022. A service of celebration will begin at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Jerry's memory to the Sell Chapel Music Ministry, by mail: Sell Chapel Spiritual Care, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, or online at https://masonicvillageelizabethtown.org/donate/ Sell Chapel Fund (NOTE Music Ministry Fund), or by calling 717-367-1121 ext 33434 for credit cards. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com