Gerald D. Getz, Sr., 82, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Jessie Waughtel Getz with whom he was married 28 years. Born in Washington Boro, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Elizabeth W. Getz.
Gerry retired in 1995 after 34 years of service from Grinnell Corp. Gerry was a life time member of the Washington Boro United Methodist Church. He enjoyed rooting for the Phillies, Eagles, Penn State, and the Columbia High School Boys' Basketball teams. He and his wife enjoyed riding motorcycle together and would jokingly tell their family that they rode 300 miles in a day going nowhere.
In addition to his wife are his children, Gerald D. Jr. husband of Larene Getz; Sandra D. wife of Michael Shry; Harry husband of Pam Shenberger; Kenneth husband of Deb Shenberger; Noreen E. wife of Richard Zink. Ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother James Getz and sister Ella Rhoads.
Funeral services will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Boro Cemetery. Friends may view on Wednesday one hour prior to the service. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions to the Washington Boro U.M.C., 1964 Water St., Washington Boro, PA 17582 or to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 (www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org) in Gerald's memory would be deeply appreciated.
