Gerald D. Gehman, 91, of Reinholds, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Zerbe Sisters Skilled Nursing facility in Narvon. Born in Sinking Spring, Gerald was a son of the late Emerson E. & Bessie C. (Emswiler) Gehman and the devoted husband of 61 years to Doris E. (Fake) Gehman until her passing in 2017.
Gerald worked at the Bollman Hat factory as a young man, then for the Reading Railroad until he was drafted. He was proud to serve his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, receiving the Bronze Service Star. Gerald worked at the former Ford New Holland (now CNH) plant for 29 years where he constructed the large shipping crates for distribution of the ag. equipment. He enjoyed traveling to Myrtle Beach and other destination adventures with his friends and relatives as well as the former Senior Lunch Club activities. The companionship of his brother and cousin were important to Gerald, every Wednesday morning they would plan to have breakfast together. He was blessed to be surrounded by good loving neighbors. He enjoyed the SALT seniors' group at the Reamstown Church of God. Gerald had a very independent spirit, a wonderful sense of humor, and a steadfast love for his family and friends.
Gerald is survived by a brother, Daniel M. Gehman of Reinholds; a cousin, Arlene Justice of Mohnton; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Jane Gehman of Leola. In addition to his wife, Gerald was predeceased by three siblings, Lois V. Justice, Miriam L. Porter, Kenneth E. Gehman.
Gerald's family is very grateful for the kind care of the Zerbe Sisters Skilled Nursing staff.
A visitation will be held on Thurs., June 16th from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Reamstown Church of God, 400 Pfautz Hill Rd, Stevens, PA 17578, and the funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. Interment will be held the following day, Fri., June 17th at 10 a.m. in Muddy Creek Cemetery, Denver.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to: Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, www.t2t.org/. www.goodfuneral.com