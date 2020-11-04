Gerald C. "Bink" Binkley, 88, of Willow Street, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Highville, PA the youngest of 12 children, the son of the late Harry and Elizabeth (Benedict) Binkley. He was the loving husband of Loretta (Gochenauer) Binkley with whom he celebrated his 67th wedding anniversary this September.
He was a 1952 graduate of West Lampeter High School. Gerald was a long-time route salesman for the former Queen Dairy in Lancaster and later in life worked for the Graphic Crafts Bindery and Graybill Brothers Garage.
Gerald was a longtime umpire & basketball official for the PIAA.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Gerald was a member of the Lone Pine Hunting Club in Potter County, coached Willow Street midget baseball, and attended the New Holland sale stables after retirement.
He attended West Willow United Methodist Church for over 60 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Kevin G. Binkley husband of Judy, Kenneth E. Binkley husband of Pamela, both of Willow Street; six grandchildren, Jason, Justin, Jordan, Todd, Stephanie, Jessica, and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Binkley Rheinheimer who passed away in 2018.
Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM followed by the Funeral Service at 11AM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551. Interment will follow in Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gerald's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com