Gerald B. "Jerry" Detz, 79, of Lancaster, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Vernon G. and Mary Jane McLaughlin Detz. Jerry was the loving husband of Bonnie A. LeBreton Detz and they observed their 44th wedding anniversary in November of last year.
He was a 1961 graduate of Penn Manor High School; and proudly served in the United States Army. Throughout his professional career, Jerry worked in sales for the Steel Industry, in his early years for Jones and Laughlin Steel in Pittsburgh, and later for Samuel Frontier Steel, Pittsburgh, until his passing. He was an active and faithful member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lancaster. Jerry was a member of the National Association of Steel Distributors, and Sons-American Legion Post 469, Wrightsville. He enjoyed going to the beach, mountains, and cooking. He deeply loved his family and cherished all the times he could spend with them.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Bonnie, is a son, Gerald B. "Jerry" Detz, Jr., of Ashville, NC, a daughter, Christina Burkett, of Lancaster, and three step sons; Brett A. Brown companion of Roberta Upton, of Mountville, Robert Brown, of Conestoga, Dan husband of Lana Brown, of Lititz, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a brother, John husband of Lois Detz, of Millersville, and a sister, Joan M. Detz, of Philadelphia. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Brett T. Brown.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jerry's Memorial Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 5:30 PM until the time of service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Jerry's memory to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com