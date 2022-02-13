Gerald Anthony Morant, 53, passed away at his Lancaster City residence on Friday, February 4, 2022. He was born in Lancaster, son of Lois A. (Talton) Morant of Columbia, and the late Samuel Morant, Sr.
He volunteered at Bright Side Baptist Church and the Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster.
Surviving Gerald in addition to his mother Lois, are his siblings, Samuel Morant, Jr. of Lancaster, Ernest Morant of Harrisburg, Casanda Morant of, Lancaster, Timothy Hobbs of Lancaster, and Cynthia Smith of Lancaster; and his niece, Latishia Morant, and several other nieces and nephews.
A viewing will take place from 10 to 11 AM, followed by the 11 AM funeral, on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Interment will be in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
