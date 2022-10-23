Gerald A. Zimmerman, 72 of Walnutport, passed away on October 15, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in New Holland Pennsylvania he was the son of the late Marvin Martin and Bette L (Zook) Zimmerman. He was the loving husband of Karen E. (Johnson) Zimmerman, with whom he married on October 12, 1980 and just celebrated forty two years of marriage.
He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Cherryville where he was part of the choir and orchestra. He was employed as a Licensed Psychologist beginning at St. Gabriel's Hall and for Kidspeace for forty years. Gerald was a former President of the Pennsylvania Psychological Association. He was a Boy Scout Leader for Troop 242, a Merit Badge Councilor and earned his Wood Badge. Gerald was a member of the Lehigh University Chorale for twelve years and was previously a member of the Rajah Shriners.
Gerald graduated Garden Spot High School 1967, Elizabethtown College 1971, Fairleigh Dickinson University masters program, and received his Doctorate in Psychology from Temple University 1987.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Tyler A. husband of Marissa Zimmerman of San Dimas, CA, Jeremy M. Zimmerman of Walnutport, PA, Kurt J. Zimmerman of Walnutport, PA and Jessamy B. wife of Christopher Benko of Valparaiso, IN, grandchildren: Lillian Marie Zimmerman and Liam Tyler Zimmerman both of San Dimas, CA and his siblings: Mary Kae Coy of Boyertown, PA, Dean Anthony Zimmerman of Cedar Crest, NM and Lisa Zimmerman-Steele of Chicago, IL.
He is predeceased by his parents and his brother Thomas Eric Zimmerman.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Hope Lutheran Church, 4131 Lehigh Drive, Cherryville, PA 18035. There will be a time of fellowship after the service. A private interment will be held in Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery in New Holland.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements
Online condolences may be made at www.groffeckenroth.com
