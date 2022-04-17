Georgine E. Grube, 94, of Ephrata, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Gardens at Stevens. Born in Salunga, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Esther (Metherell) Kain and the loving wife of Elmer D. Grube until his passing in 2006.
Georgine loved caring for her family, raising six children, and being a grandmother. Her family was most important to her. Her generous spirit was a blessing to many, always giving of her time and talents. Georgine enjoyed crocheting and made hundreds of hats for missions around the world. Her crafts, ceramics, and countless letters were treasured gifts to all who received them. For 25 years Georgine was a dedicated volunteer at Lancashire Hall. She faithfully attended Berean Bible Church. She formerly bowled in the Senior Leagues, enjoyed reading, socializing, bird watching, and putting together puzzles. She shared her life story in an autobiography, now a documented legacy. Her spunk, generosity, and bright personality will forever be remembered and deeply missed.
Georgine is survived by Kenneth (Deborah) of Mohnton, David (Diane) of Denver, Daniel (Cindy) of Denver, Sandra (wife of Richard) of Reamstown, and Charles of Phoenix, AZ. She was preceded in death by daughter Susan and son, Richard. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, Ronald, Adam, Robert, Lori, Bethany, Jonathan, Matthew, Rainbow, David, Rebecca, Amanda, Alan, Justin, Shawn, and Danielle; 14 great grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Bradley. Georgine was also predeceased by a grandson, Noah, and five siblings, Henry, James, Harvey, Pauline, and Ida Mae.
Viewings will be held Wed., April 20th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thurs., April 21st from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens). Interment will follow at 2:45 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery, 719 Highland Ave., Lancaster.
Georgine's family is grateful for the kind care provided by Hospice & Community Care and the Gardens at Stevens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Berean Bible Church Missions Fund, 675 Lincoln Garden Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522; www.bereaninternetministry.org/donate. www.goodfuneral.com