Georgina Somis Fokas 91, of Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022 at her residence. Born in Xirocambi, Greece, she was the wife of John Fokas, and they celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on June 3rd. She was the daughter of the late Aristedes and Vassiliki Fegaras Somis.
A member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, she loved her Bible and learned the value of reading from her father. She loved children, animals, and was always open to ideas and conversations. She will be lovingly remembered as gracious, sweet, gentle, empathic, and was a loyal and trustworthy friend to many. She enjoyed reading Greek books that told a story and poetry. She had an understated sense of style and had a vibrant personality.
She is survived by her husband, John, and daughter, Dr. Cynthia Fokas Gessler, and many cherished nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Rev. Aristides Fokas in 2014, and two brothers, George and Konstantinos Somis.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Father Hector Firoglanis officiating. The interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Church on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603 or a charity of your choice.
