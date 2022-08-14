Georgie Mae Delemos

Georgie M. Delemos, 97, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, PA. Born in Jacksonville, Florida, she was the daughter of the late George and Susie Sykes and the oldest of 12 children.
Georgie met her husband Miles at the U.S. Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, FL where they were both employed. They moved to East Orange, New Jersey in 1959. There Georgie dedicated her time to raising her family, being involved with the PTA, serving as a Boy Scout Den Mother and teaching Sunday School at Roseville Presbyterian Church. Optimistic about the potential for future opportunities in the growing computer field in the 1970's, Georgie trained and subsequently worked in data entry before eventually joining Prudential where she worked in data processing until she retired.
Georgie moved to Pennsylvania in retirement and earned a bachelor's degree in Humanities from Pennsylvania State University at the age of 72. Thereafter, she used her degree to help educate students, as substitute teachers in the Lancaster County schools. She was also a 1992 graduate of Leadership Lancaster.
A talented pianist, Georgie enjoyed reading, gardening, crossword puzzles, and listening to jazz, especially Count Basie. She will always be remembered as outspoken, giving, unselfish, and passionate about the importance of education. Georgie and her husband Miles worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for their children, all of whom graduated from college.
Georgie was the loving mother of five children, Keith Delemos, Dr. Byron Delemos (Kathleen), Dr. Yvette Delemos Robinson (Gerry), Kharmia Delemos Powell (Nadir), Marc Delemos (Wendy); grandmother of ten, great-grandmother of five and aunt to numerous cherished nieces and nephews. She is survived by sisters Doris Richardson, Patricia Lucas, Susie Dunham, Sarah Gillette, Ollie Bush, Lois Yarns, and Sylvia Wagner; and a brother, George D. Sykes, Jr. Georgie was preceded in death by three sisters: Evelyn Pinkney, Charity Sykes-Thomas, and Faytha Webb and her husband Miles to whom she was married for 66 years.
Funeral services will be held at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, where Georgie was a member, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, August 20 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in the Westminster Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Georgie Delemos may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
