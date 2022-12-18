Georgiane M. Bair

Georgiane Musselman Bair, age 97, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2022, at Mennonite Home after a brief illness.
She was born in Lancaster County on August 24, 1925 to the late Ivan and Charity Bair.
She graduated from New Holland High School in 1943. During her young life she lived with her parents in New Holland and Leola, Pennsylvania. There she was able fulfill her love of cats by breeding Angora cats. As a young woman, she worked in the office at Vanity Fair in New Holland. Georgiane loved to travel, visiting California, Niagara Falls and Florida. Her favorite times were shopping at Boscov's and going to the Jersey Shore.
Her later life was spent at Woodcrest Villa and Mennonite Home. She was a lifetime member of Stumptown Mennonite Church.
Georgiane is survived by two cousins, George Samuel Shenk (Carol) of Valencia, Pennsylvania and John Musselman (Sherry) of New Holland, Pennsylvania, and many second cousins.
Family and friends will celebrate her life at a private service in the New Year. Her final resting place is in Groffdale (Brick) Mennonite Cemetery, Leola. Furman's Leola
A living tribute »