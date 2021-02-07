Georgiana L. Murphy, 84, of Mount Joy, formerly of Milford, DE passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Woodlawn, MD in 1936, she was the daughter of the late George W. and Vivian (Lovely) Bailey. Georgiana was the wife of the late Roland James Murphy who passed away on August 2, 2016.
Georgiana was a graduate of Marywood High School in Scranton, PA. She was a member of the South Mount Joy Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She enjoyed reading her Bible, drawing, and she loved animals.
Georgiana is survived by two children, Debbie Jacobs, wife of Wayne, and Roland George Murphy, husband of Robin, and three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JW.org or https://humanepa.org/
To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com