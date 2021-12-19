Georgia V. Price, 82, of Washington Boro, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Peter George Vekios and the late Sophia (Mastros) Vekios Sturgis. Georgia was the loving wife of the late William L. Price, and they celebrated 58 years of marriage at the time of his passing in February, 2018.
Georgia graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and worked as an Executive Secretary in facility management for various banks in the Lancaster area, retiring at the age of 57 after 28 years of service. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she treasured her time spent with family. Following retirement, she and her husband enjoyed traveling, and especially loved Aruba and Costa Rica. She was an active member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, where she taught Sunday School, was a member of the Daughters of Penelope Foundation, and volunteered her time for church bazaars and activities.
Georgia will be sadly missed by her children, Michele Stranko and her husband Michael of Reading, Peter Price and his wife Gail of Lititz, and Jonathan Price and his wife Dolly of Millersville. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Paige Price, Adam Brumbach and Morgan Michael, and three great-grandchildren. Along with her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Arlene Rohrer and Mary Efthymiades, and a brother Nicholas Raptopoulos.
Due to current health concerns, services will be private at the convenience of the family. Georgia’s final resting place will be with her husband at Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster, PA, 17603. For online condolences visit: