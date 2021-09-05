Georgia L. McCune, 79, of Salunga, PA, died peacefully at Lancaster General Hospital on Friday, August 27, 2021 after a very brief illness. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the widow of Linn B. McCune who died on February 6, 2014. She was the daughter of the late George Roman and Martha Grim Longenecker.
Georgia was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School class of 1959 and was instrumental in the planning and organization of the class reunions. She enjoyed the friendship, fellowship, and social activities of this "special group" for many, many years.
Upon graduation, Georgia worked as a secretary for J.L. Clark Manufacturing Company. She worked at RLPS Architects as an administrative assistant to their support team for many years and was also the sole proprietor of her home-based medical transcription services.
She was a lifetime member of First Reformed United Church of Christ, Lancaster, PA, in addition to attending Trinity United Church of Christ in East Petersburg, PA.
Georgia enjoyed playing tennis, was an avid reader and a member of several book clubs. She also loved playing bridge, daily walking, doing crossword puzzles, watching movies, music, and knitting (especially with the prayer shawl team of First Reformed Church). She also enjoyed gardening, going to the former Lombardo's with friends and family, and binge-watching movies on Netflix. Georgia, loved, absolutely loved the beach – the gorgeous sunrises and sunsets, the sound of the high and low tides, the peacefulness of the ocean, walking in the sand.
She is survived by a son, Brian K. McCune; a loving partner of several years, Randy Lefever, Salunga, PA; three loving sisters: Donna L. Smoker, Lancaster, PA; Marti Towne Bender, (wife of Jon Scott Bender) Skippack, PA; Toni L. Tice (widow of Brian Langsett), Conestoga, PA; nephew, Andy F. Towne, (husband of Shawn M. Towne) Collegeville, PA, and three grand-nieces and nephews, Jessi Towne Taylor (wife of Joe Taylor), Andrew Towne, and Sophia Towne.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Georgia's Celebration of Life Memorial Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street (corner W. Orange & Pine Sts.), Lancaster on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with The Rev. Dr. Christopher M. Rankin officiating. The family will receive friends at The Groffs from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. The interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Georgia's memory to a charity of your choice.
