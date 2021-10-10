Georgia L. McCune

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Georgia’s Celebration of Life Memorial Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.), Lancaster, PA on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with The Rev. Dr. Christopher M. Rankin officiating. The family will receive friends at The Groffs from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Georgia’s memory to a charity of your choice. Please visit Georgia’s Memorial Page at: