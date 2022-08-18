Georgia L. Martin-Hockett, age 61, died on August 16th 2022 after a hard fought 7 year battle with cancer. She was born on March 17th, 1961 in Columbia, she was the daughter of Edith K. Dracoules and the late Joseph J. Martin. She was a graduate of Hempfield High School. She grew up in the Landisville area and currently resided in Villanova, PA.
Georgia had a great love of all animals, big and small. She volunteered at the Francisvale Home for Smaller Animals. She enjoyed gardening and traveling to the mountains with friends. She was a dedicated Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles sports fan.
She is survived by her companion, Ken Mayer of Villanova, PA. Also surviving are her siblings; Lisa, wife of Charlie Gross, East Petersburg; Joseph Martin, Lancaster; Christine Davidson, wife of Dave Davidson, Mountville; Thomas Martin, husband of Lisa, East Petersburg. Also survived by her step siblings; William Wissler, (Brenda), Lititz; Mary Transue, (Steve), Mountville; Lisa Kline,(Doug), Lancaster and Theresa Kreider (Larry), Columbia; Rochelle Clair (Roy), Lititz; Carol Dracoules, Vero Beach,FL; Edward Dracoules, Lancaster. She is survived by nieces and nephews, Michael, Jeffrey, Angela, Jay, Joanna, Brian, Anthony, Gregory and Amanda. Her survivors include numerous great-nieces, nephews and step nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph J. Martin; sister-in-law Kathy Jo Martin, nephew Jonathan Martin, and step sister Cindy Smith.
Her celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 20th at 11 AM at the Wrightsville Presbyterian Church, 205 N. 2nd St., Wrightsville, PA 17368. The family will greet people at 10 AM until the time of the service. Overflow parking is available at the John Wright Restaurant grass parking lot.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wrightsville Presbyterian Church at the above address. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com