Georgia Kay Ensminger, age 76, of Ephrata, died April 9, 2020, at Legend of Lititz, just hours after her son, Andrew, was able to visit her one last time. She was born on August 23, 1943 in Troy, Pennsylvania, to Wanita L. Vosburg Barrett and Seymour B. Barrett, and lived a life dedicated to learning, teaching and loving her family, friends, and community.
Georgia was married for 29 years to the late John E. Ensminger, Jr, and although they divorced in 2004, they remained friends and co-parents. Georgia is also preceded in death by brother Norman "Butch" Barrett, paternal grandparents Rev. Owen and Flora Briggs Barrett, and maternal grandparents James and Louise Storch Vosburg, all of Bradford County.
She is survived by her son Andrew B. Ensminger of Hopeland, PA, nieces and nephews, and friends who feel like family.
Georgia graduated from Lock Haven University with a BS in education and earned a master's in science education from Elmira College. She taught middle school life science at Cocalico School District her entire career, and if you had her as a teacher, it isn't likely you've forgotten. She had a talent for composing and performing songs to help her students remember plants and animals, such as the one about flukes, flatworms, and others in the phylum Platyhelminthes. She volunteered to teach life skills such as marriage & family, financial literacy, and sex ed, because she believed that her students should be prepared for adulthood.
She and her extended family spent many happy summers at Mountain Lake in Bradford County, where they owned a cabin. "The Lake" was, to Georgia, not only a place of rustic beauty, but one full of quality time with the people (and dogs) she cared about.
A friend once described her as "bold and beneficent", which delighted her, and she adopted it as a moniker. If she could help you, she would. If she thought you needed to hear her opinion, she would give it. She loved dogs--especially Cairn terriers, but any dog would do-as well as art, music, babies & children, and telling stories about her childhood in Troy, where her parents owned the Ben Franklin Store.
A celebration of her life may be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Memorial Contributions in her memory may be made to your local library for children's books, Caring Hospice Services of Central PA, or an animal rescue of your choice.
