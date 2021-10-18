Georgia Grace Kneisley, passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of her mother’s womb. Georgia was the daughter of Aubrey J. Sheets and Cody H. Kneisley of Quarryville.
She was born sleeping peacefully at Women’s and Babies Hospital on 10/15/2021 at 9:36 AM. Georgia weighed 3.35 ounces and was 6.5 inches long.
While in her Mommy’s belly, Georgia enjoyed sucking her thumb and rolling around from one side to another. She was beyond perfect. She had her Mommy’s nose and Daddy’s lips, she looked just like her big brother. Georgia was everything we could’ve wanted in a daughter and more.
Although her time was short, Georgia gave us a lifetime of love. She will forever be missed and will always be our sunshine.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Georgia’s memory to the Butterfly Fund at Women’s and Babies Hospital, 690 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601. Online guestbook at dewalds.com