Georgia "Georgianna" Lisinski, 81, of Lititz, PA, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at UPMC Hospital of Lititz, with her daughter by her side.
Georgianna was married to the love of her life, John Lisinski, who preceded her in his death in 2011. Born in Youngstown, OH, but lived much of her life in Sunbury, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Thelma "Jane" Barnewolt Brown.
Georgia dedicated much of her life as a Science teacher in both PA and DE school districts until her retirement in 2001. Biology was her favorite subject! She never met a stranger and would strike up a conversation with everyone she met. She was a member of St James Catholic Church in Lititz, and her faith gave her strength and serenity. Georgia loved her flower gardens, watching wildlife and neighborhood children playing in her backyard, going to the beach, and having a glass of wine with family and neighbors. Spending time with family was so special to her and she will be missed by so many. Her light will always shine brightly as a testament to her legacy.
Georgianna is survived by her daughter Jennifer M. married to Thomas S. Buch of Lititz; her grandson Zachary; and her brother, Duane Brown (Esther Brown) of Howell, MI.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 9-10AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM at St. James Catholic Church in Lititz, with Father Fischer as Celebrant. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be attended by family immediately after Mass. Please dress casually to celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Georgia's memory to St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543 or to Pennsylvania Veteran's Foundation at paveterans.org/donate. To leave an online condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com