Georgia C. Ressler, 76, of Lititz, PA, passed away August 4, 2022. She transitioned peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Omar M. Kramer and D. Marie Blough Kramer Felker.
Georgia is survived by her sister Ardyth L. Cox; her children, Kara Evans, and Kerry Diem; her grandchildren, Megan Blood, Derek Evans, and Kate Eckert; and six great-grandchildren whom she loved with every ounce of her heart.
Family and friends will gather in honor and remembrance at her home of 23 years.
Georgia will be missed by all that ever called her friend, mom, or nana. Forever and always until we meet again.
