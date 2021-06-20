Georgette Soltis Young, of Lancaster, passed away at home on Friday, June 11, 2021 following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was the daughter of the late George "Pete" and Veronica Osinkosky Soltis of North Catasauqua, PA and married to Thomas "Tom" Young of Lancaster.
Born in Allentown and raised in North Catasauqua, PA, she graduated from Millersville State College and taught first and second grade at the Kissel Hill School, Lititz, PA, for 35 years.
Besides her husband, she is survived by a brother, Gregory Soltis, and a sister, Gloria Soltis, plus many relatives.
She was active in several ministries at Historic St. Mary's and helped at St. Anne's Brown Bag. She enjoyed her retirement and free time, participating in games, clubs, and lunches with friends. Traveling to 47 states, the North Atlantic Provinces and western Canada with her husband on several "road trips" was especially enjoyed, along with earlier trips to a few countries.
Friends will be received on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 10-11 AM at Historic St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM. Interment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, kindly remit at donation to Historic St. Mary's Church at the above address.