Georgetta K. Jacobs, 101, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was born in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late Thomas and Bertha (McAfee) Kemp. Georgetta worked as a domestic relations manager for the Lancaster County Courthouse. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Lancaster, and enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles.
Surviving are her children, William C. Jacobs, Suzanna J. married to Frank Schuler, and Pat E. married to David Faulkner; seven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death was her sister, Matilda Elizabeth Kemp.
A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. Contributions in her name can be made to Grace Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 517 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
