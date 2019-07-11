Georgeanna "Georgie" Leman Corl, 68, of Mountville, PA passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care. Born in Lancaster, PA the daughter of the late James Leman and Helen Dommel and raised by second mother Jeanne Leman.
A graduate of McCaskey High School, '68, Georgie built her family close to home with her husband of 44 years, Dale. Georgie enjoyed many things, but nothing more than spending time with those she loved. Whether it was countless trips to Disney with her girls, dinner dates with her close friends, or spending time with her grandbabies, her true joy was found in their time together.
Georgie is survived by her husband, Dale Y. Corl; her two daughters, Rachel (Kevin) Henninger of Hamburg, PA, Elizabeth (Braden) Cressman of Royersford, PA; Step-daughter, Alexis Corl of Lancaster, PA; her three sisters, Jackie (John) Ricketts of Wenonah, NJ, Susanne Jemison of Lansing, MI and Mary Fenna of Asheville, NC; her six grandchildren, Lillie, Thatcher, Eve, Sherrie, Lincoln Michele and Collin; her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and the countless friends she loved as family. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Leman and sister, Trudy Leman.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private.
