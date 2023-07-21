George Zwelethu Nyeka, aka "just nice' was a kind soul. He passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023. George was born at Lancaster General Hospital and lived the majority of his life in Lancaster. He was the son of the late Mzimkhulu W. and Maria Fanjula Nyeka. George is survived by his brother, grandmother, aunts, uncles and cousins.
George was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. He had a great love for music and was well known in Lancaster, York, and Harrisburg in the rap community.
A memorial service honoring George's life will be held at In the Light Ministries, 415 S. Shippen Street, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 1 PM to 4 PM. A memorial concert will be held at EsoArts 317 N. Queen Street, Lancaster on Sunday, July 23, 2023 from 5 PM to 9 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to https://gofund.me/628447cd To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »