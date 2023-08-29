George William "Bill" Cronin, Jr., 89, a resident in St. Anne's Retirement Community, Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at the Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center. Bill was born on August 11, 1934, in Tulsa, OK, the eldest son of George Cronin and Luella Dittmer Cronin. Bill married the love of his life, Pauline "Polly" Milligan Cronin, February 20, 1960.
Bill was a 1956 graduate of St. Edward's University with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce degree. In 1956, he was commissioned into the U.S. Navy and served honorably for 31 years on active duty as a Supply Corps Officer. He was a decorated officer and gentleman. In 1970 he was awarded a Master of Science in Management from the Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, CA. Bill retired in 1987 at the rank of Captain.
