George William "Bill" Cronin Jr., 89, a resident in St. Anne's Retirement Community, Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at the Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center. Bill was born on August 11, 1934, in Tulsa, OK. The eldest son of George Cronin and Luella Dittmer Cronin. Bill married the love of his life, Pauline "Polly" Milligan Cronin, February 20, 1960.
Bill was a 1956 graduate of St. Edward's University with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce degree. In 1956, he was commissioned into the U.S. Navy and served honorably for 31 years on active duty as a Supply Corps Officer. He was a decorated officer and gentleman. In 1970 he was awarded a Master of Science in Management from the Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, CA. Bill retired in 1987 at the rank of Captain.
Bill was deeply religious and involved with the Roman Catholic Church serving in several leadership roles and actively engaged in community outreach. Bill was a Fourth Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus.
Bill and Polly moved to Lancaster County, PA in 2022 after having lived in Cedar Park, TX for 30 years and spending most of those years traveling widely. Bill is survived by his beloved wife Polly of 63 years, and their three children. Bill will always be loved and forever remembered for his wit and sense of humor by those who know him.
September 5, 2023, will be a viewing at 10:00 AM followed by a mass at 11:00 AM at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, Father Hahn presiding. The interment will be at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 2:00 PM.
