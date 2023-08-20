George Warrick, Jr., 94, of Manheim, passed away on August 15, 2023 at Pleasant View Communities. Born in Relief, North Carolina on April 9, 1929, he was the second of eight children of the late George and Fairy Mae Canipe Warrick.
The family moved to Pennsylvania in 1945 and George graduated from Kennett Square High School in 1947. In 1951 he was drafted into the military and served two years in the Army during the Korean War. George graduated from Goldy-Beacon Business College in 1955. Working for International Mill Service, he spent 36 years in various positions, serving the Steel Mills throughout the United States and other countries recycling waste products for use in the construction industry.
He was a member of the Masonic Skerrett Lodge #343 in Cochranville, and the past president of the local Rotary Club. He was also a member of Rajah Shrine Club and the Mount Joy American Legion. George lived out his Christian faith every day.
George was the loving husband of Joanne Brubaker Warrick and they enjoyed 36 years together traveling and camping in their Chinook and summers living in Wyoming. He was a man of many talents, an astute businessman and always a gentleman. He had a love for fishing, car racing, and the outdoors. He was a dedicated family man and loved being a grandpa.
Surviving in addition to his wife Joanne, are three sons: A. Dale Warrick, companion of Justine Hall, Mark W. husband of Brenda Warrick, Charles V. Warrick; two daughters: Deanna C. Warrick and Melissa Butzer; three grandchildren Trisha wife of Zach Cobian, Jesse Butzer, Steven Butzer, Jr., five great-grandchildren, and two sisters: Juanita Warrick and Jackie Walton. Preceding him in death were three brothers: Vernon, Tom and Gregory Warrick; and two sisters: Evelyn Coates and Betty Rebsamen; and two sons: Steven Butzer and Barry Butzer.
Services for George will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Erisman Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in George's memory to Veterans Administration Healthcare System, Center for Development and Community Engagement, 1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042 or Masonic Children's Home, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send the family a message of condolence, please visit our website at: www.BuchFuneral.com