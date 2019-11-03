George Wall Nickel, Jr., 94, of Lititz, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late George Wall and Florence May Hemphill. He was the husband of Virginia Gooding Smith.
After graduating from prep school, George enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania. At that time, Uncle Sam was drafting young men who were under 20 years of age, not married, and either finishing high school or enrolled in college and giving them a chance to be tested for the newly established V-12 officers training program. This would qualify successful participants to become junior officers in the Army, Navy, or Marines. In 1944 after this training, George was made an ensign in the Navy. He served in the Atlantic and Pacific areas and was released from active duty in 1946. He returned to Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania and took advantage of the G.I. Bill.
George graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1948 with a BS in Chemistry, and a MS in Chemistry with a minor in Chemical Engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1949, and was licensed as a Chemical Engineer in Pennsylvania in 1959. Armstrong Cork Company hired him in their research laboratory in 1949. In 1959, George was promoted to corporate safety manager. Following his retirement in 1985, Governor Richard Thornburgh appointed him as a Referee and then Judge of Worker's Compensation. He was assigned to Lancaster County and retired in 1998.
He was a 33-year member of the Boy Scouts of America and was on the Board of Directors of Lancaster/Lebanon County Council from 1970-1990; a committeeman of District 11 Republican Committee Lancaster County Manheim Township from 1973-1985, President of the Lancaster Branch Lutheran Brotherhood from 1980-1990, PA Society of Professional Engineers (past president), Rotary Club of Lancaster where he played the piano, Lodge #43 Free and Accepted Masons, Tall Cedars of Lebanon (Forest 27), and the Hamilton Club. He was also a member and past Chief of the Lancaster Pirates. From 1969 through 1991, he was an adjunct Professor of Occupational Safety and Health at Millersville State Teachers College and Millersville University.
He was with the Office of the Aging for 5 years as an apprised representative and he volunteered as an income tax consultant with RSVP (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program – he was named Volunteer of the month, April, 2006). George was a Tax Coordinator of Lititz Senior Center where he prepared tax returns for many years. He was president of the local chapter of National Sojourners, Inc. He was a member of the Quasi-Military Masonic group.
Music has always been a part of George's life beginning with piano lessons at age 6. He played the piano in school, Sunday school, and mastered the trumpet at an early age. George was a Mummer while he was a youth living in Philadelphia. This is a reflection in his lifelong love of brass ensembles. In retirement he continued his involvement in music by playing the Euphonium in the Lancaster Senior Orchestra, the Malta Band, and Tall Cedars Band, and singing in the AARP chorus.
He will be dearly missed by his wife Virginia and her two daughters, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren and his children; George W. Nickel III, (Aileen), Lititz, PA; Nancy Nickel Groff, (Sanford), Radnor, PA; Susan Nickel Van Cleve, (John), Pittsburgh, PA; grandchildren, Josh Nickel (Lynsey), David Nickel (Florence), Sanford Groff, Spencer Groff (Tresha), Susan Groff Kelly (James), Margaret Van Cleve, Raymond Van Cleve (Cassandra), and great-grandchildren Alex, Adèle, Nohealani, and Anastasia.
George was preceded in death by his first wife, Hope Sykes Nickel, his second wife, Jacqueline Mae Davis, and two brothers Kenneth and Bruce Nickel.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend George's Memorial Service at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 East Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA, 17601, on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with The Reverend Ann Osborne and The Rev. Sanford H. Groff, Jr. officiating. Family will receive friends at Highland Presbyterian Church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in George's memory can be sent to the Good Samaritan Society at Brethren Village, Lititz, PA 17543.
