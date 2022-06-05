George W. Wolverton, 88, of Elizabethtown, passed away at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy, PA, on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Born Tuesday, June 27, 1933, in Minneapolis, MN, he was the son of the late Duane and Rosella (Schumann) Wolverton. He was married to Geraldine R. (Ellinger) Wolverton on February 5, 1956. George had been ill since March, 2021 and succumbed to Alzheimer's/Dementia.
George was a Veteran proudly serving with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Following his Military Service, he went on to work for over 40 years at AMP, Inc., Harrisburg, retiring as a Plastics Engineer. He enjoyed skiing and bicycling. He also loved to fish in local streams and ponds, drove across the U.S. many times enjoying our beautiful country, and loved going to the shore, especially to South Bethany, Delaware, taking his daughter Wendy and introducing the grandchildren to the beach at a very early age.
In addition to his wife of over 66 years, he is survived by a daughter, Wendy L Scheuing, married to Keith, of Mount Joy. Also surviving are grandchildren: U.S. Army SSgt Phillip G. Roeder and his wife, Callie, of Fort Walton Beach, FL, and Adele E. Roeder and her partner, Nick Smith, of Columbia, PA. He is also survived by two sisters, Mary Jane Grimme and Rita Ann Ferraro as well as many nieces and nephews in Minnesota. He was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543. A Committal Service will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA, with Military Honors. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home from Noon until the time of the service on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in George's memory to Four Diamonds at Penn State Children's Hospital, 1249 Cocoa Avenue, Suite 115, Hershey, PA 17033, www.FourDiamonds.org
Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com