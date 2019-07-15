George W. Weaver, 80, of Reinholds, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at home.
He was born in West Earl Twp. to the late Aaron M. and Emma (Weaver) Weaver and was the husband of Evelyn J. (Weber) Weaver with whom he shared 61 years of marriage.
He was a member of Faith Mennonite Fellowship, where he also helped with the landscaping and maintenance.
George was a driver and mechanic for Burkholder Paving for 42 years before retiring at age 70. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and tinkering with mower repairs. He also enjoyed volunteering with Material Aid Center.
In addition to his wife, George is survived by six children, Diane, wife of Dale Burkholder of Ephrata, Darla, wife of Leonard Shirk of Denver, Carol, wife of the late Kevin Smoker of Newmanstown, Gerald, husband of Deb (Gemmill) Weaver of Lititz, Gary, husband of Judy (Horning) Weaver of Reinholds, Bruce, husband of Sherry (Eberly) Weaver of Myerstown; sixteen grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Anna Mary, wife of Paul Hurst of Ephrata and two brothers, Irvin, husband of Verna (Oberholtzer) Weaver of Stevens, Melvin, husband of Anna (Hackert) Weaver of Denver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings, Ivan Weaver, Edna Weaver, Verna Horning, Edith Weaver, Emma Burkholder and Aaron Weaver.
A visitation will be hold on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at the Faith Mennonite Fellowship, 335 N. Line Road, Stevens, followed by a memorial service at 3:00 PM with Pastor Michael Burkholder and Pastor Dwain Martin officiating. Interment will be private in the adjoining Faith Mennonite Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in George's memory may be made to Christian Aid Ministries, 2412 Division Highway, Ephrata, PA, 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.