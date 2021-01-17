George W. Painter, 88, born 10-31-1932 in Lancaster, PA, died 1-6-2021 in Bradenton, FL.
George worked for the Lancaster City Water Department for over 40 years until he retired. He then moved to Florida where he worked for the Bradenton Area Convention Center for several years.
George enjoyed roller skating, bowling, dancing, watching baseball, and walking on the beach collecting shells. George always had a smile for everyone.
He is survived by his daughter Vicky Kendall and her husband Bob, sisters Betty Kemper (Leola) and Chris D. Miller (Lancaster). Also survived by 5 nieces, 3 nephews, plus several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Benjamin Sr. and Christiana Painter, brother Ben Painter, Jr., sister Dorothy and wife Doris.
A private cremation was handled by the Good Earth Crematory in Bradenton, FL.
A living tribute »