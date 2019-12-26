George W. Moore, Jr., 57, of Wilmington, DE, passed away at home on Friday, December 20, 2019. He was born in Columbia, son of the late George W., Sr. and Ellen Mae Kautz Moore, Lancaster.
George is survived by two daughters: Tiffany R. Moore and her children: Aleeya and Quincey; and Jacqueline M. Stuber and her children: Liliana and Savannah, and three sisters.
The Viewing will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Sunday, from 2:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »