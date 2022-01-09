George W. McCurdy, 75, of Mount Joy, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at his residence. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late George W. Sr. and Viola (Shive) McCurdy. George was the husband of Shirley (Gutshall) McCurdy with whom he celebrated 58 years of marriage.
George graduated from Elizabethtown Area High School class of 1964. He retired from Autocraft Box after 47 years of service as a printer. George was a member of Elizabethtown First Church of God where he played drums. He enjoyed flying RC planes, and photography.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Shirley are two children, Brian K. McCurdy of Mount Joy and Tracy Neiss of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren, Jason, husband of Kylee, Brian, Felicia, and Patience; a great grandchild, Parker; a brother, M. Steven McCurdy of York; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Parisi of York.
A memorial service honoring George’s life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elizabethtown First Church of God, 144 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com