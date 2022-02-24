George W. Knauer, 89, of Denver, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022, at home. He was born in West Cocalico Township to the late Franklin G. and Edith (Walter) Knauer and was the husband of Merla L. (Hehnly) Knauer with whom he celebrated 71 years of marriage last September.
George was a member of Mellingers Evangelical Lutheran Church, Stevens. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed gardening. Every year many local people came to buy his produce. He enjoyed life on the farm. George was a farmer, mason, and also worked for F&M Hat Co. in Denver, prior to his retirement.
In addition to his wife, George is survived by 4 children, Cynthia A. Mellinger, companion of Michael Rutt, Brenda D. Engle, Lisa J., wife of Roger Spitler, and Troy L. Knauer; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, William W. Knauer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 5 siblings, Franklin, Katherine, Ella, Harry, and Mary.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Mellingers Evangelical Lutheran Church, 80 Gockley Road, Stevens. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Timothy L. Craven and Mr. Jeffrey Knauer officiating. Interment will take place in the Mellingers Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in George's memory may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite1509, New York, NY 10018.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
