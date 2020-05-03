George W. Knapp, 89, of Brethren Village, Lititz, PA, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy, PA. He was born in Philadelphia, PA, the son of the late James and Lottie (Krout) Knapp. George was married to the late Geraldine (Carota) Knapp who passed away in 2001. He worked at Alumax in Lancaster in sales, graduated from Gettysburg College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree, and a Masters of Business Administration Degree from Temple University. Mr. Knapp served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He was a man of faith, a very active member of Highland Presbyterian Church; past president of South Eastern PA Council on Drug and Alcohol Abuse; and the Retired Military Officers Assoc. George was known for his wordplay and storytelling.
Surviving are his children, Barbara J. Knapp, and Michael "Jim" married to Julie A. Knapp; his grandsons, James Knapp, and Joseph Knapp. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Charlotte, James, and Marjorie.
Private Services will be at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to Water Street Rescue Mission.
Please visit George's Memorial Page at
A living tribute »