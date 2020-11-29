George W. Grube, Jr., 69, of New Holland, PA, passed away November 24, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born May 17, 1951, in Jackson Heights, NY, he was a son of the late George W. Grube, Sr., and Janet (Lahr) Wolf.
George was a truck driver; loved collecting Winross and Hess trucks; was a huge fan of NHRA Drag Racing and the Atlanta Braves; and loved having a meal with surrounded by family.
Surviving are his daughter, Michelle (Derek) Hoffman; son, Shaun Grube; granddaughter, Haley Hoffman; siblings, Janice (Tom) Camacho, Karen Gravagna, Harry Grube, and Robert Grube; step-mother, Joan Grube; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, John Wolf, Jr.
Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of George's Life will be held on 5/17/2021.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.