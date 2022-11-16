George W. Bollman, Jr., 82, of Mountville, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022, surrounded by family. Born in Everett, PA, he was the son of the late George W. Bollman, Sr. and Laura E. (Homler) Bollman.
He was the companion of Linda D. Harmes for 32 years. He retired from Armstrong and Swatch Watch, Inc. He also worked part time at Pletcher's Sunoco.
George graduated from Everett Area High School in 1958 and Stevens Trade School in Lancaster. He was an avid Steelers fan, enjoyed bowling, golf, watching NASCAR, doing word-find puzzles and playing with his granddog, Bentley and his children's' cats and dogs, especially Scruffy, a service dog.
He is survived by his three children: Andrea LeJeune, Douglas (Joy) Bollman, and Jennifer Gonzalez; grandchildren: Matthew (Emma), Joshua (Eric), Luke, Justin (Emily), Jackson, Jacob, Kristina, and Allison; and great-grandchildren: Thea, Nora, and Oliver. He is also survived by his sisters: Shirley Tuscano, Dorothy Bollman, Darlene (Terry) Wareham and his brother, John (Sue) Bollman, and by Linda's daughter, Lisa M. (Troy) Howry and their children, Hope and Cody. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Sprankle, Ethel Deffibaugh, and brothers, Donald and Samuel Bollman.
In keeping with George's wishes, there will be no formal service. Please consider donating to Furever Home Adoption Center, 5984 Main Street, East Petersburg, PA 17520. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
