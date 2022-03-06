George W. Adams

George Weidman Adams, 80, of Lancaster died peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. George was a lifelong Lancaster resident, the son of the late George Weidman Adams, Sr. and Marie J. (Livelsberger) Adams.
George received a BS degree in Chemistry from St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia in 1963. He met and married Dorothy (Frank) Adams in 1964. His daughter, Tracy was born in 1966 followed by his son Gregory in 1969. He pursued and received his MS degree in Chemistry from Franklin and Marshall College in 1969 at night with two small children at home.
George put his chemistry degrees to work for Armstrong World Industries as a Chemist R&D 1963-1969; Supervising Chemist Floor Plant; Facilitator for Quality of Work Life Program (Industrial Relations, Floor Plant) and Chief Inspector Rotogravure Operations for the twist-off bottle cap, no wax vinyl floor and parental closure. He was employed as a Chemist at Armstrong World Industries for over 31 years retiring in 1994 as Chief Chemist/Manager of Quality Assurance.
George was also active in the Lancaster Community as the Small Business Division Chairman for four years; the United Campaign as a Solicitor for nine years. He was involved in the Lancaster Child Development Center Building, the Fulton Theatre Renovation Campaign and the Catholic Bishop's Relief Fund. George was a music lover and collector, port wine enthusiast and an active tennis player for over 50 years. He was a former member of the Manheim Tennis Club and current member of the Racquet Club West. He played on the 2005, 2006, 2007 USTA Sectional Championship team in Double Team matches. He played in the National Tournament in Indian Wells, CA in 2007 and was a Middle States runner-up in 2005, 2006. George won the tournament in 2007 in team matches.
George was of Roman Catholic faith and a long-time member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. George was a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus No. 867, Keystone Record Collector, United States Tennis Association, Hershey Theatre Guild, former member of the Society of Plastics Engineers, American Chemical Society and Urban League.
George passed on his love of tennis to his children, both of whom played competitively and continue to play. He took them to the Fulton Theater for shows and to various productions in the area. His hard work enabled him to provide endless support to his family; continuing to arrange for his children and grandchildren to vacation with him in Stone Harbor every summer, which they enjoyed as recently as this past summer. George loved his family and made them a part of his every day life throughout his life. He successfully passed on his energy, athleticism and spirit to his children and grandchildren.
George was predeceased by Dorothy, his wife of 33 years. George is survived by his children: Tracy L., wife of G. Michael Schmitt, of Lancaster, and G. Gregory, husband of Robin J. Adams, of Bethlehem; three granddaughters: Caitlin M. Schmitt, Brooke M. and Taylor O. Adams; and two grandsons: Devin M. Schmitt and Connor G. Adams; his brother Donald J. Adams, of Lancaster, and sister Georgia A. Emig, of Lancaster.
Family and friends will be received from 6PM to 8PM on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 with friends and family being received from 10AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com