George Vernon "Puss" Krick, 91, of Cumru Township passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021. Born June 26, 1930 in Denver, Lancaster County, he was the son of the late George Paul and Mary Elizabeth (Rogers) Krick. He was the loving husband of Betty Lou (Eagle) Krick, until the time of her passing on November 20, 2005. They shared 54 years of marriage.
George was a 1947 graduate of Terre Hill High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was employed as the maintenance supervisor and equipment operator for Windsor Service in Temple, PA for 25 years, retiring in 1995.
George was an avid hunter and fisherman and always looked forward to his next adventure.
He enjoyed the mountains of Lycoming County, as well as spending the winter months in Sarasota, Florida.
He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Mohnton, Isaac Hiester Lodge 660, F & A.M., West Reading, and the Rajah Shrine. He was also a member of the Mohnton Fish and Game Association and life member of the Reinholds VFW.
George is survived by his daughter, Vickie L. (Krick) Lutz, Cumru Township; grandson Zachary C. husband of Lindsay (Gehris) Lutz, Barto; and great-grandchildren Beckham Lutz and Harper Lutz. He is also survived by his companion, Barbara A. Mill, Cumru Township.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he is predeceased by grandson, Ryne M. Lutz; and siblings, Pauline "Polly" Shirk, P. Jack Krick and John R. Krick.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021, 11:00 AM, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1 Front Street, Mohnton, PA 19540. There will be a viewing one hour prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held privately at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or Shriners Hospital for Children, https://donate.lovetotherescue.org.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.