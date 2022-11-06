George Valentine Alexander, 85, of Summerville, SC, formerly of Quarryville and Lancaster, passed away on February 13, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Gail Suggs Alexander for 29 years. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late George Ashworth and Miriam Clark Alexander.
George was a graduate of Manheim Township High School, class of 1954. Following high school, he worked as a barber. He then entered college in preparation for church ministry, earning a bachelor's and several master's degrees. He also served in the PA National Guard as a reservist, and later attended the U.S. Navy Chaplain School and served as a Chaplain in the U.S. Naval Reserves. George spent many years as a Pastor, serving churches in the Northeast.
For his entire life, George was actively involved in the Boy Scouts. In his spare time, he enjoyed leather carving, reading, and his dogs and cats.
George was the father of James Alexander, husband of Tammy, and grandfather to their children, Carson and Caity. He was also the stepfather of Gail's children, Ryan and Kristen Bushey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Carol Murphy Alexander, a sister, Esther Kennedy, and a brother, Richard Alexander.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, at Providence Church, 269 Cinder Road, New Providence, PA 17560, with a time to visit with the family from 2 p.m. 3 p.m. Interment will be private.
Kindly omit flowers. Please consider a donation in George's memory to the Lancaster Bible College Community Scholarship Fund online at https://alumniandfriends.lbc.edu/give-now.
To leave an online condolence, or for more information, please visit:
A living tribute »