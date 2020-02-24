George Tomlinson, 89, of Manheim and Columbia, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Teversal, Nottinghamshire, England, he was the son of the late Francis H. and Nellie (Horton) Tomlinson. George was the husband of Inez K. (Keefer) Tomlinson. He worked as an electrician for Armstrong World Industries, Lancaster for over 30 years before he retired. George attended Boehm's Church, Willow Street. He was the past President for Manheim Lions Club, and a founding member of the Manheim Youth Soccer Club. George enjoyed playing golf and watching The Benny Hill Show.
Surviving in addition to his wife are ten children: Robert Tomlinson, of Columbia, Renee wife of Jeff Aston, of Manheim, Jennifer Vonada, of Middletown, Mary Lois Tomlinson, Manheim, Mark husband of Nicole Tomlinson, Riverview, FL, David Tomlinson, Port Richey, Florida, Jeffrey Tomlinson, Rochester, NY, Dianna Tomlinson, Wilmington, NC, Amanda Tomlinson, Lititz, and Brian Tomlinson, Manheim, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a brother, John husband of Edith Tomlinson, Lititz. He was preceded in death by three children: Cora, Emily, and Eric Tomlinson, and three sisters: Nellie, Freda, and Mary Tomlinson.
Services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »