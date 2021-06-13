George Thomas Wilcox, 83, of Manheim Township, PA passed away June 6, 2021. He was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in early May of this year. George was born November 2, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY to Allen and Caroline Wilcox.
He went into the U.S. Army and served in Korea. He studied at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, PA and completed his education at the University of Miami.
George began his career as a stockbroker with Merrill Lynch in New York City. His later years were with the U.S. Government in Washington, D.C. area. George was known as "Mr. Weather Radio" as he spent years getting Weather Radio in schools, homes, and businesses.
He leaves his wife, Judith Bishop Wilcox, and two sons from a previous marriage, Justin, of Oakton, VA and Philip of Vienna, VA.
At George's request, there will be no services. Celebrate George's life by donating to the PA Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
