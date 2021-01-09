George T. Stroup, Jr., 77, of Denver, PA, died Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Chandler Regional Hospital, Chandler, AZ. Born in Altoona, PA, he was a son of the late George T. and Helen Frances (Hill) Stroup. He was married 55 years on December 18 to Dorothy L. (Bayer) Stroup.
George was a 1961 graduate of the Hollidaysburg High School, a 1967 graduate of Lock Haven University where he earned his B.S. in education, and a 1974 graduate of Temple University where he earned his master's degree in education. He taught and coached at Garden Spot High School in New Holland, PA for 38 years, retiring in 2003. He coached basketball, football, tennis, softball, and was a PIAA Track official. His favorite was high school boys' and girls' basketball. His two favorite achievements were bringing the Cocalico girls' team to state finals and then guiding the Garden Spot boys to state finals for three consecutive years from 1999 – 2001 including the "Blonde Bombers" squad. George eventually was inducted into the Garden Spot Athletic Hall of Fame.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he served as chairman of the cemetery committee, communion assistant, greeter, and usher. He also was a member of the Ephrata Masonic Lodge #665 F&AM, the Eastern Lancaster County Education Association, the NEA and PSEA as a life member, 40 years with the TPA, and served as usher at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center. He enjoyed woodworking and was an avid life master bridge player.
He served his country in the U.S. Navy as a Hospital Corpsman 3rd class at the Philadelphia Naval Base.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, G. Trent III, married to Tina (Goldy) Stroup of Baltimore, MD, and Derek L., married to Wendy (Swanson) Stroup of Chandler, AZ; five grandchildren, Adelyn, Oliver, Vivianna, Sadie Jane, and Deacon Stroup; and a sister, Judith A. Johns of Hilton Head, SC.
A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2021 in Pennsylvania, information can be found at https://stroupkidsforkids.org/george. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the CCHS Foundation (https://cchsnetwork.org/) or Stroup Kids for Kids Foundation (https://stroupkidsforkids.org/). To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.