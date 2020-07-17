George T. Stevens, 68, of Cherry Valley, MA, passed away on Friday June 19, 2020 at Brookhaven Assisted Care in West Brookfield, MA. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Elwood W. and Barbara A. (Shelley) Stevens.
George graduated in 1970 from J.P. McCaskey High School. He then earned his Associates Degree in Arts (Summa Cum Laude) in 1986 from Central New England College. George worked as a programmer at Digital Equipment Company in Maynard, MA.
George is survived by two brothers, Robert W. Stevens of Lancaster and his children, Joshua D. Stevens and Jessica L., wife of Kyle Maloney, and Ron K. Stevens, husband of Rebecca of Phoenixville and their children, Elizabeth, wife of Walter Snyder and their children, Elisa Rose and Marie Iris Snyder.
A graveside service will take place 11 AM Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Riverview Burial Park, South Duke Street, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Brookhaven Assisted Care, 19 West Main Street, West Brookfield, MA 01585. To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com