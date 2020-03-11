George T. Morgan, 80, of Manor Township, Lancaster, PA passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
George was the founder/owner of Morgan Towing in Lancaster, PA for the past 54 years. George was loved and respected by many in the Towing Industry, community, friends, family, and all that knew him. He also was a long-term member and board member for the Pennsylvania Towing Association for many years and was dedicated to the industry.
Born in Butler, PA, he was the son of the late Melville C. Morgan and Glenna M. (Terwilliger) Morgan.
He was a 1957 graduate of Milton S. Hershey School.
He was the husband of the late Nancy C. (Wallace) Morgan, married for 49 years before her passing.
He is survived by a daughter, Sherry Morgan, companion of Michael S. Sarver, and a grandson, Michael M. Sarver, who are continuing his legacy of Morgan Towing. In addition, George is survived by a brother, Robert Morgan and wife Linda from Arkansas and a sister, Sue (Morgan) Collar and husband Gary, from Butler, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life Event information is posted on the Morgan Towing (Lancaster, PA) Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Remembrances can be made in George's memory to International Towing Museum = Survivor's Fund: https://internationaltowingmuseum.org. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
